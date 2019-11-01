Concert to Benefit Homeless Veterans is Sunday

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless is holding a Homeless Veterans Benefit Concert on Sunday night featuring the music of the Little River Band and Ambrosia. Jeannie Kingery is Executive Director of Northern Lights and says her organization provides housing for a number of individuals.

Little River Band was the featured band last year and Kingery is excited to have them back.

Tickets for the Homes veterans Benefit Concert are $50 and can be purchased by calling (641) 423-5920 or online at ticketsdiamondjoworth.com.