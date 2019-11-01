ACT Test Scores Vary Among Local Schools

About 66% of the graduating class in Iowa in 2019 took the ACT Test. As a result, the state of Iowa tied with South Dakota for the best average score. The average composite score was 21.6 out of 36 which is slightly above the national average. Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise was pleased with the results.

Some area schools showed good progress and result in the 2018-19 ACT testing cycle. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was pleased with what his district accomplished.

Lehmann was encouraged by the success of the students and complimented those who were able to make the ACT testing possible.

The Forest City Education Foundation was not the only reason for the success of the students.

The West Hancock Community Schools were also on par with the statewide average. West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann was satisfied with the result but his district places emphasis on the requirements of the state and those pertaining to accreditation.

Students have the option during their freshman through senior years to take the ACT and pending the result, enter the college or university of their choice after graduation.