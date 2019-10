With the generous donation from Hy-Vee in Forest City, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department will again host the annual Halloween Hot Dog Supper. Host cities this year are Leland, Lake Mills, Thompson, and Rake.

The suppers will be at the City Halls of Leland, Thompson, and Rake. The Helgeson Civic Center in Lake Mills will host the Lake Mills dinner All locations will be from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.