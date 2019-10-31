Winnebago and Hancock County Pheasants Forever Banquet is Saturday

The 35th Annual Winnebago and Hancock County Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held on Saturday evening at Friendship Hall in Forest City. Tim Osmundson from Pheasants Forever has the details.

Osmundson says there are a pair of raffle ticket combo options.

There are major sponsor options as well.

Osmundson says Pheasants Forever is currently doing a cash raffle leading up to the banquet.

For tickets, contact Pheasants Forever President Josh Divan at (515) 708-2371, or Todd Farland at (641) 590-4929, or Tim Osmundson at (641) 590-1461.