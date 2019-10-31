Lake Mills To Hold a Community Blood Drive

Each year, more than 500,000 lives are positively impacted across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota because of LifeServe Blood Center blood donors.

It takes less than one hour to give blood and in that hour, a volunteer blood donor can help save the lives of up to three different hospital patients. LifeServe encourages regular blood donors to schedule their next appointment and invites new, first time donors to roll up their sleeve to save lives.

Make a difference and schedule your appointment at the Lake Mills Community Blood Drive, Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street.

Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.