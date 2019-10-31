Elf the Musical Tickets Now Available

For the first time, individual tickets are being reserved by seat in the Boman Fine Arts Center for BrickStreet Theatre’s upcoming holiday show, “Elf: The Musical.” Tickets are available online through brickstreetheatre.org, or patrons may purchase tickets in person at BrickStreet’s downtown location at 122 N. Clark Street each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

“Elf” will run for six performances: Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22. Curtain time for the Friday and Saturday shows is 7 p.m. with the Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students (children under 18).

Santa Claus will attend the opening weekend reception after the “Elf” matinee on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tickets for children attending that show are half-price or $5.50 per seat, if purchased by Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“Elf: The Musical” is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film “Elf” written by David Berenbaum and starring Will Farrell. The film was originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features. Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin adapted the film for stage with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.