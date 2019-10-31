Area Businesses Join the Forest City Chamber

Three businesses in the Forest City area have opted to join the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. The cleaning service known as Servpro, Henkel Construction, and the Forest City Hy-Vee.

According to the Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Kathy Rollefson, the businesses are recognized through a plaque presentation.

There are a number of benefits to being a part of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce. Among these are exposure and participation in a number of Chamber events and programs. All businesses are welcome to be a part of the Chamber, however, the Chamber is excited to have these newcomers to the area be a part of the group.

Those businesses wishing to be a part fo the Chamber should contact their office at (641) 585-2092.