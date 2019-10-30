NCAA Student-Athletes are on the Doorstep of Getting Compensation

The floodgates have opened in the decades-long battle to compensate NCAA student-athletes. On September 27th, California Governor, Gavin Newsom, signed Senate Bill (SB) 206, which starting in January 2023, allows students-athletes to get paid for the use of their name, image, and likeness. This sparked a nationwide social and broadcast media firestorm, some for the bill, and some against the bill. While signing SB-206, during a taping of LeBron James’ HBO show “The Shop”, Newsom noted that many states would follow.

Newsom was right, shortly after making the announcement, many states started the process. Those states included Iowa, Representative, Joe Mitchell, a Republican from Mt. Pleasant and Democrat Ras Smith of Waterloo, plan to introduce a new bill once the legislative session begins in January. Mitchell told KCRG in Cedar Rapids, “This is saying that if somebody’s going to use your name and your face and what you do on the field as advertising or promoting a brand, that you can get paid for that.” He continued by saying, “There are specific individuals that bring a ton of value to the school and a lot of revenue to the school, and they should be able to make money off their own names,” Mitchell said. “And it’s regardless of whether you’re in football or tennis or golf. They all have the same ability to do that, but really, it’s just the free market working.”

So what are local legislators saying about the possible bill? State Senator, Dennis Guth, A Republican from Klemme, who serves the 4th District, tells KIOW that he will not support this kind of legislation.

Right now, a number of athletes at scholarship schools in the state received money to be used towards their schooling. The number of scholarships and the amount given will vary from sports to sport. Guth says he doesn’t see anything that needs to be changed.

Athletes from across the country have expressed concern about the amount of money that Universities make, using the name, image, or likeness of the athletes that attend their University.

State Senator, Dennis Guth.

Representative, Terry Baxter of Iowa’s 8th District, a Republican from Garner, declined to comment.

Yesterday, the NCAA Board of Governors voted, unanimously, to start the process of modifying its rule to allow college athletes to profit from their names, images, and likenesses “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.” A statement from board chair Michel Drake said, “We must embrace change to provide the best possible experience for college athletes. Additional flexibility in this area can and must continue to support college sports as a part of higher education. This modernization for the future is a natural extension of the numerous steps NCAA members have taken in recent years to improve support for student-athletes, including full cost of attendance and guaranteed scholarships.”

This announcement is the final “nail in the coffin” for those fighting to keep money out of the hands of student-athletes. Though, “pay for play” will still be banned under NCAA rules.

