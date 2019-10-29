Harvest 2019: Worth County Reports Beans Making Good Progress

Farmers in Worth County and around the area have been hitting the bean fields hard over the weekend. A lot of the crop is out of the ground according to Worth County ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

The question remains however as to the amount in the harvest. Johnson says that it depends on the field and when the beans were put in.

Fungicides may have played a large role in the increase in yields. According to Johnson, farmers say they got back what they paid in for them.

The harvest will continue albeit in cooler conditions this week with a chance for snow moving in on Wednesday and precipitation chances continuing until Thursday evening. Farmers should have at least five to six good working days through Sunday this week in the field.