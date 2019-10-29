Hancock County Looks at Hiring a Jail Administrator

Even though the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department houses the majority of its inmates in Winnebago County, the state of Iowa requires that each county is in charge of its own record keeping, money collection and prisoner transportation. Thus the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday discussed with Sheriff Scott Dodd the possibility of hiring a full-time non-civil service jail administrator.

Included in the packet that Dodd presented to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors was the expected jail administrator duties which consists of all record keeping, filing of warrants and claims, collection of bonds, uploading fingerprints, and the transporting of inmates to and from jails, courts, prisons, and medical appointments. The person would also assist in courtroom security as well as with dispatch and civil paperwork. Based on qualifications and experience, the salary range was listed at between $40,000 to $50,000, and up to $72,000 figuring in all benefits.

Dodd said after the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted an extensive audit of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, he assigned one of his deputies to serve as a temporary jail administrator, however, that limits the number of available law enforcement officers.

According to Dodd, Hancock County currently budgets $175,000 for jail and inmate costs, but hiring a jail administrator would still keep the county’s budget low in comparison to surrounding counties.

No decision was made Monday on whether or not to hire a jail administrator. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and Sheriff Scott Dodd will re-examine the idea in November.