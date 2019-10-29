Gordon L. Johnson, 76, of Ventura, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St., in Forest City with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Ellington Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, October 30th at Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City and will continue one hour prior to services at the chapel.

Memorials may be directed to Ellington Township Cemetery Fund or MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

Gordon LeRoy Johnson, the son of Ernest and Betty Johnson, was born July 10, 1943 in Forest City. He grew up on the family farm north of Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School in 1961. Gordon continued his education at Waldorf College in Forest City. On May 10, 1964 he married Susan Larson at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Bode, Iowa. They lived in Cedar Rapids and Mount Vernon until 1973, when they moved back to the family farm north of Ventura. Gordon was employed as a journeyman lineman with Iowa Electric (now Alliant Energy) until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.

He was a trustee for Ellington Township for many years.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Susan, of Ventura; three children, Wayne (Andrea) Johnson of Sergeant Bluff, IA, Bruce (Shelley) Johnson of Klemme and Kari (Jeff) Markla of Ventura; grandchildren, Alexandra, Victoria, Katherine, Grant, Chase, Bella, Ashley and Dakota; step granddaughter, Tiffani (Clay); two sisters, Diane Miller of Forest City and Gloria McEldoon of Columbus, GA; a sister-in-law, Juanita Opheim of San Marcos, TX; and many nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Ray Miller, Chuck McEldoon and Richard Opheim.

