West Hancock Alum Gather to Support Bob and Linda Sanger

Many students have been touched through the years by the teachings, support, and coaching by Bob and Linda Sanger. Bob started the football program at West Hancock when it was known only as Britt High School. Linda was the cheerleading coach among other duties and the couple continually reached out and assisted the community in many functions.

The community gave back on Saturday afternoon at West Hancock Community School. Erin Brown was an organizer of a benefit to assist in the establishment of the Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund. This fund will be used by the Sangerfs to assist in community causes they believe strongly in.

Brown drew inspiration to organize the Saturday event from the Sangers themselves.

Brown took the idea and used social media to see what kind of response she might get. What she got was unexpected.

Food was cooked and served. There were also baked goods, popcorn, and other items for sale. The monies generated from the event go into the Bob and Linda Legacy Fund.