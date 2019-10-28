Waldorf Volleyball Sweeps the Weekend, Three Warriors Reach Milestone

It didn’t seem to be if, it seemed to be when. When would Waldorf senior, Kyra Platzek, become the Warriors career leader in kills. That question was answered on Friday in a victory over Valley City State University in 5 sets.

Earlier this year, Platzek became just the third Warrior to reach 1,000 career kills. Since then, Platzek has smashed home 140 more volleyball to break the record. Platzek gave the Warriors a 13 kill effort on Friday, passing former Warrior, Abby Buehler (1,136) for first all-time.

“Kyra has worked so hard and taken on so much to be the leader of this team, so it is only fitting that she holds the record for career kills at Waldorf,” – Bri Ebenhoe, Waldorf Head Volleyball Coach

Friday’s match was also special for another Waldorf senior, Savanna Cordle. She surpassed 500 kills and 250 blocks for her Warrior career. Cordle now has 255 career blocks at Waldorf which ranks her second all-time behind Abby Buehler (305). Cordle needs 50 more blocks to pass Buehler for first all-time.

“Savanna has been such a stabilizing and dependable force in the middle for us.” – Bri Ebenhoe, Waldorf Head Volleyball Coach.

Besides the calendar and opponent, not much changed on Saturday for the Warriors. Waldorf hosted, beat, and another Warrior reached a milestone against a conference opponent. Elisabeth Tramm reached 3,000 assists. Tramm has been Waldorf’s career leader in assists for some time now, but she’s raising the bar for the future. Following the weekend sweep, Tramm now has 3,028 assists in her career as a Warrior.

“Elisabeth Tramm did an incredible job running our offense, and in doing so recorded her 3,000th career assist.” – Bri Ebenhoe, Waldorf Head Volleyball Coach.

The Warriors are back in action at home next weekend, hosting Dakota State on Friday and Bellevue on Saturday, wrapping up a four-match home-stand. Both matches are scheduled for 7 p.m.