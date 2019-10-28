Sanger Event Draws Large Crowd

Bob and Linda Sanger were deeply honored by the presence of many former students and players on Saturday afternoon. The Sanger were present at a function at West Hancock High School that would establish The Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund. Bob Sanger was very humbled by the community outpouring of support.

He reflected on the success of the football program.

With the current team undefeated and ranked number one in the state, he feels that the program is just beginning to see tremendous success.

Sanger has been suffering from serious health ailments but he continues to remain strong and determined to recover. It also helps his spirits to see the community turn out to help.

Sanger also believes firmly in the future of the West Hancock Community School District. He feels that it has a lot to offer to all present and future students.

The Bob and Linda Sanger Fund has been established to be used for causes in the area that both Bob and Linda feel passionate about.