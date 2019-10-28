Rauk Pleads Guilty to Harrassment

Bradley Rauk of Forest City, pled guilty to “Harassment in the Second Degree,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 7, 2018. Rauk was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail with all but 30 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine applicable surcharges, and costs. The fine was suspended. Rauk was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Rauk was ordered to complete a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. Rauk also pled guilty to 4 counts of “Violation of No Contact Order,” all simple misdemeanors. Rauk was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs for each count.