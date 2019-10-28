Novem-Beer Run is Saturday at Pilot Knob State Park

Area runners are getting in the last of many fun runs and competitions before winter sets into the north Iowa area. One of those fun runs also involves beer and chili. The Friends of Pilot Knob State Park has come up with a unique combination of food, drink, and a 5K run. Dawn Bill of the group explains.

The event is one of the last few fun runs in the area for 2019, however, this event will have a cross country-like feel as it goes through the park itself. The race begins at 5 pm on Saturday. The route is not challenging but is expected to be a lot of fun for participants.

Registration for the first-ever Novem-Beer Run is simple according to Bill.