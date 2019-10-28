Luna Has Judgement Revoked

Esau Luna, Jr. of Belmond, had his deferred judgment revoked on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor. For Count 1 Luna was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. For Count 2 Luna was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Luna was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.