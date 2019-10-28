Daily Sports Betting Now Operational in Iowa

Daily Sports Fantasy is now live in Iowa. Sports betters have been waiting since sports betting became legal in Iowa, on August 15, to use apps such as DraftKings and Fan Duel. In an earlier published article by KIOW, Brian Ohoriko, from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, said that the commission needed more time for lab testing. As of Friday, both apps were up and running and residents in Iowa were able to make bets. Just like other app-based sports wagering, you will need to be in Iowa, to use the apps.