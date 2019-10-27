Longoria Pleads Guilty to Theft and Other Charges

Joel Longoria, Jr. of Thompson, pled guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on July 22, 2019. Longoria was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Longoria, Jr also pled guilty to “Trespass,” a simple misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 25, 2019. Longoria was ordered to pay a $200.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs.

Finally, Longoria, Jr. pled guilty to “Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 2, 2019. Longoria was sentenced to serve 75 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution.