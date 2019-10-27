Annual Craft and Vendor Show Scheduled in Clarion

Heartland Museum is hosting their annual craft/vendor show on Saturday, November 9th. Shoppers can look for unique gifts from local vendors from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Refreshments and giveaways are available for shoppers. Vendors include Tupperware, ThirtyOne, Pampered Chef, wood crafts, Courtney’s Creations, Scentsy, Paparazzi jewelry, Sarah Johnson lotions and soaps, Blossom Street Honey, and hand-crafted sewing and crochet gifts. The Heartland Museum gift shop will also be open!

Heartland is located at 119-9th St. SW, Clarion, Iowa. For more information, call 515-602-6000.