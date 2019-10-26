Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Morning and Evening Fishing is Best

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Bacon Creek Lake

The DNR will stock trout at Bacon Creek Lake on Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye from Ice House Point and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters, crawlers or plastics on a jig head. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom from the East Shore near the outlet off the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Good: Catch perch from shore along the east end of the lake near the outlet Ice House Point and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are having most luck fishing from the fish house and near the inlet bridge. Fish are 6-11 inches. Use a small piece of crawler or power bait on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures and topwater lures along the edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along vegetation edges and structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with a minnow or crawler.

Moorland Pond

The DNR will stock trout at Moorland Pond on Nov. 1 at noon. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and minnows or crawlers fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

North Twin Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing next to shore with twisters or live bait. Fish range from 11 up to mid-20 inches long. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or small power bait.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits, live bait and twisters near shore on the east shore, north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore, along docks and in the marina; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or power bait fished under a bobber.

Water temperatures in most of the district water bodies are in the upper 40’s. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the upper 40’s. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season. Walleye – Fair: Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Best bite is early morning.

Crystal Lake

Due to weather delays, the boat ramp remains closed. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass from shore.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow or piece of crawler along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes or by the outlet. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is 48 degrees. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are being caught along the weed line and around remaining docks; use small jigs tipped with a worm. Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass size quality has been fairly good; fish are being caught in 9-10 feet of water and from docks in the evening. Use small jigs or crankbaits.

Lost Island Lake

Reports are few, but recent sampling shows nice largemouth and bluegills in shallow feeding and getting ready for winter. Walleye numbers continue to be good. Walleye – No Report: Use crankbaits or a jig and minnow fished in the evening or after dark. Bluegill – Fair: Reports are sporadic, but a few nice fish are being caught.

Scharnberg Pond

The first of two trout stocking will occur this Saturday, Oct. 26th from 12 to 1 p.m. Come join the fun and catch some trout. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Fish stocked this Saturday will be ready for catching immediately; they are usually very aggressive after stocking. Use small spinners, cast small jigs or fish jigs under a bobber. This is a great time to take a kid fishing.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Some reports of good walleye fishing. Fall sampling shows great numbers of nice sized walleyes in the lake. Walleye – Good: Try plastic baits and/or jig and minnow fished from shore in the evening.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is 49 degrees and is falling. Walleye – Fair: Walleye fishing reports are sporadic with the poor weather over the past week. Fishing in the evening and early morning near shore or with waders has been the most productive. Recent sampling at night showed plenty of walleyes in shallow water. Yellow Perch – Good: Nice perch continue to be caught in between poor weather events. Fish are being caught in and around the aquatic plants in 8-10 feet of water. Some yellow perch are being caught in deeper water on the basin, but are harder to find. Use minnows or tube jigs. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Smallmouth bass fishing reports have been sporadic. Smallmouth will be hunting over the weeds and points. Try casting plugs.

Trumbull Lake

Trumbull Lake was renovated in 2012 and restocked with yellow perch and northern pike. Those efforts have yielded better water quality and habitat. Perch growth has been excellent. Anglers are catching several year classes of perch with the largest fish topping 13 inches. Access is best with smaller boats on this shallow natural lake. Yellow Perch – Good: Fishing has been tough in the recent weather pattern. Larger perch are being caught sporadically with some sorting. Northern Pike – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few nice northern pike.

Tuttle Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing has picked up along shore in the evenings.

Virgin Lake

This shallow natural lake was renovated and restocked with perch, walleye, and northern pike a few years ago. Fish are now good size. The lake is best accessed with smaller boats and kayaks/canoes. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good: Use minnows on a jig and slip bobber.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is 52 degrees and is falling. Fall turnover occurred during the week of October 7th – fish can now access all parts of the lake. Water clarity is over 20 feet. Walleye – Good: Fish are being caught in the evening and after dark. Anglers are pulling plugs or casting shallow. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegill are being caught on the weed line and deeper rocks. Good size fish.

Angling activity over the past two weeks has been limited by the weather. Reports on fishing success have been sporadic. Water temperatures have dropped dramatically over the past 2 weeks; Big Spirit Lake is now at 49 degrees and West Okoboji is currently at 52 degrees. West Okoboji Lake had its fall turnover early last week. It’s the only natural lake in Iowa to experience this process. Other district lakes temperatures are in the mid to high 40’s. For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Bloody Run Creek

Due to heavy rainfall events this fall, the middle and lower campgrounds on Bloody Run are closed for the season. Visitors are asked to stay off the grassed areas and park in designated areas only. Trout continue to be stocked weekly where possible. Fall fishing is great on this stream, as well as the opportunity to observe fantastic fall colors. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: A simple light-weight rod and reel provide great action for anglers of all ages. Use cheese or egg imitation baits. Brown Trout – Good: Watch for trout redds in the stream bottom. Brownies are spawning and may be seen guarding nests. Walk around these areas. Brook Trout – Good: Brook trout are starting to spawn. Walk around freshly exposed gravel; these are trout nests.

Decorah District Streams

All streams are stocked weather and stream conditions permitting in October, but locations are unannounced. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout spawn is on. Use care around freshly cleared gravel in the stream bottom. Try terrestrial insect flies such as grasshoppers or crickets. Sporadic blue winged olive and tan caddis fly hatches are occurring. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout – Good: Good caddis fly hatches on sunny warm days. With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks

Restroom facilities are closed for the season. New construction will be completed by spring 2020. Fish activity is improving with cooler weather. Water clarity is improving. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended over rock humps or other structure. Use a spinner or a minnow under a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm with a slow retrieve.

Lake Meyer

Angler courtesy docks have been pulled for the winter. Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill – Good: Use small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Try a spinner bait around logs and rocky structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with twister tails or crankbaits; fish move slower in cooler water.

Osborne Pond

Repairs to the dam are complete and fish attracting structures have been added. Fall rains filled Osborne Pond quickly. Baby bluegill stocked in September will grow fast over the winter, especially without competition from other fish. Baby bass and catfish will be added in early summer 2020. Great fishing to come in 2022.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-50’s.This is the last week boat ramps will be in. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a spinner bait around rocky structure or woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a crankbait reeled with a slow retrieve. Bluegill – Good: Fish shallow bays and along rocky shoreline with a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber.

Pleasant weather forecast for this weekend. Temperatures in the low 50’s for highs to near freezing for lows. Water clarity is good on area streams. Fish action is picking up with cooler temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are doing good to excellent on crappie and bluegill in Casey Lake. Bluegill – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

A few reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Some reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports on the Wapsipinicon River.

Interior river water levels are falling. There have been reports of walleye being caught. There are no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County; anglers aren’t getting out with the recent wet and cold weather. Trout streams vary in condition with the recent rainfall; call ahead to check stream conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level 13.1 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain there and rise slightly late next week. Water temperature is 50 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Try a minnow fished in the fallen trees and side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 622.8 feet at Lynxville is expected to remain there with a slight rise late next week. Water temperature is 52 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good :Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 13.9 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to remain high with a slight rise late next week. The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed. Guttenberg south marina ramp is closed due to high water. Water temperature is 47 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels will rise slightly this week due to recent rains. Most ramps remain under water. Fishing has been difficult with floating debris and weeds. Fish are scattered with islands still over-topped. Water temperature is in the upper 40’s to 50’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is 14.7 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.5 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise over the next week. The water temperature is 51 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 15 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 51 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. The Bellevue City Ramp is open, but the DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and the ramps at Sabula, Pleasant Creek and Bulgers Hollow are all flooded. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 15.1 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 16.7 feet at Camanche and 10.2 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to rise over the next week. Lots of debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 15.7 feet at Rock Island. This is moderate flood level. River levels at Rock Island will rise over the next week. The water temperature is around 51 degrees. The water clarity is poor.

The most recent flooding has caused havoc to recently repaired parks and boat ramps. Flood stage levels range from action to moderate throughout the district. Most boat ramps are flooded. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 15.51 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 15.94 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with muddy water conditions. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. There is water over the Marquette St ramp. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 15.10 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 16.65 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 16.09 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 15.36 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp is flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 12.10 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 16.83 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528.85 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

River stages are still above flood stage. River stages have been falling this past week. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 50 degrees. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be this Saturday, Oct. 26th at 10 a.m.; 1000 trout will be released with 100 tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Saturday, Oct. 26th is a good day to go trout fishing. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River was dropping, but is forecast to be head back up in the next couple of days.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature was between 52 and 54 degrees earlier this week. Anglers were finding places to hide from the wind and weather last weekend. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Still not much to report yet on bass; they should move in shallow soon. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing picked up last weekend up at the upper end of the lake out on the flats and down by the dam.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is 54 degrees. Strong winds have been making it pretty rough out on the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: They should be moving in along the rip-rap where the wind is blowing in. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are starting to move into the shallow water. Black Crappie – Fair: The water temperature is perfect for crappie to be in shallow; now we need some calmer weather.

Lost Grove Lake

Strong winds have kept most anglers off the lake. A few calm days are in the forecast so the fishing should pick up. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Dropping water temperatures should get more bass in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Fair: They should be ready to move in shallow once the wind dies down.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River is going to get a rise in water level from both the North and South Skunks by late Thursday or Friday.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release is this Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon; 1000 trout will be released with 200 tagged for prizes. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: The trout will be here this Saturday.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is back to normal fall pool of 686.3 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Slow troll or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Trolling the main lake has been best. A few fish are being caught from the jetties. Early and late in the day is best.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Any sized motor may be used at no wake speed (5 mph). The fish cleaning station by the primitive campground is closed for the season, but the floating station at the main ramp is still available. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over brush piles or laydowns. Walleye – Slow: Fish submerged rock during the day and move to shallower rock towards evening. Target windblown areas. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown rock or look for surface activity at sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. White Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and submerged cedar trees. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows fished under a bobber or on a small twister tail jig.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep; most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout will be stocked this Friday, Oct. 25th at 11:00 a.m. Use in-line spinners, casting spoons, and small tube and twister jigs. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 907.11 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Some docks have been pulled out for the season and some campgrounds are closed. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished along the shorelines or any place with some water flowing into the lake. Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure; sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Try trolling crankbaits along rocky shorelines. Anglers are also vertically jigging over rock piles with some success. Walleye – Slow: Troll baits that imitate gizzard shad or bottom bouncers with a nightcrawler over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits fished along the shorelines or around submerged structures.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Trout were stocked today, Oct. 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast small in-line spinners, small plastic swim baits or live bait under a float.

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast 1/16 or 1/8 ounce jigs tipped with chartreuse twister tails off the rock jetties. The bite is better on sunny days.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch wipers below the Saylorville dam below the downtown dams and where small streams join the river. Cast jigs tipped with live shiners or white plastics.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend.

Kettlestone Commons East

Kettlestone Ponds are 1 mile north of I-80 on Grand Prairie Parkway in Waukee.

Terra Lake

Trout were stocked today, Oct. 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Good: Cast small in-line spinners, small plastic swim baits or live bait under a float.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The new seawall construction is complete and the gate is closed. The lake will now start to refill. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the south and west sides of the lake. Manawa water level is high at this time. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad raps on the south shoreline.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake is now full.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway Lake has a good catfish population. The lake will provide good fall crappie fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught in the upper end of the lake on shrimp. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite gets good right at dark. Throw jigs or minnow under a bobber to catch 9 to 12 inch fish.

Orient Lake

A fall fisheries survey showed large numbers of 9 to 10 inch crappies at Orient Lake. Bluegills will average 8 inches.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality-sized fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has been very good along vegetation edges. Fish are 12 to 14 inches long.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is down 8 feet and will be maintained at this level; then the gate will be closed and the lake will be allowed to refill.

For more information, contact the S.W. District Office at 712-769-2587.

Three Mile Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches using minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches with nightcrawlers fished along creek channels.