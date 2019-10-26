Local Harvest is Proceeding Well

Farmers saw one of the driest weeks so far in the harvest season and they were able to get a lot done.

The USDA crop report says there were five days suitable for fieldwork last week. The corn harvest more than doubled with 15% of the corn now out of the fields, compared to seven percent last week. That is still 11 days behind the average harvest. The biggest gain came in the soybean harvest, which went from 17% to 48% harvested in the last week. That is now four days ahead of last year and five days behind average. The corn condition is rated 66% good to excellent, with the soybeans rated at 65% good to excellent.

Randy Broesder of the Forest City Farmers Coop says that the local harvest is doing