Halloween Hike at Pilot Knob is Saturday

Saturday evening will be a fun time for both young and the young at heart at the Pilot Knob State Park. A short Halloween Hike will be taken around Dead Man’s Lake, but the hike will not be scary. Instead, it will be educational according to Dawn Bill of the Friends of Pilot Knob State Park.

It is advised that everyone wears boots along with their costumes as they travel the .7 miles around the lake and learn about the nocturnal creatures around them.

The hike will begin at 5:15 pm and should be over by 6:15 pm. No registration is required to participate in the hike.