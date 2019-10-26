Baez Sentenced on Conspiracy Charges

Orlando Baez of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Conspiracy to Manufacture, Deliver or Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on September 13, 2018. Cabrera Baez was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The civil penalty was suspended. Cabrera Baez was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.