Voter Pre-Registration Deadline is Today in All Area Counties

The deadline to pre-register to vote in the November 5th city and school elections is today. Beginning Monday, voters must follow the election day registration requirements.

The final day to request an absentee ballot for the same election is today, but if a voter were to request one in person, that deadline is November 4th.

Those with questions should contact their County Auditors Office. Karla Weiss’ office in Winnebago County is (641) 585-3412. Michelle Eisnemans’ office in Hancock County is (641) 923-3163. The Wright County Office is (515) 532-2771. Jacki Backhaus’ office in Worth County is (641) 324-2316.