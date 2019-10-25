Local Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

Area officials are urging everyone to participate in the 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday.

Locally, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office located at 935 Highway 69 in Forest City will take them according to Sheriff Dave Peterson.

The jail will not be open according to Peterson.

If no one is at the door to allow you in, press the intercom button next to the door and someone will let you in.

All types of drugs will be accepted according to Peterson.

The Lake Mills Police Department located at 304 S. Mill Street in Lake Mills will also be open for accepting the prescriptions, and the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office located at 320 Dr. H Russ Street in Blue Earth will also accept the old medications.