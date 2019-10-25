Grassley and Ernst Urge Participation in Drug Take Back Day

Iowa’s United States Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, leaders in the fight against the opioid epidemic, are urging their fellow Iowans to participate in the 18th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day this Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Senators Ernst and Grassley worked to get bipartisan legislation to increase participation in federal prescription drug take-back programs included as part of the comprehensive opioid legislation that was signed into law last year.

“Drug take-back programs are an important part of an all-of-the-above strategy for combatting the opioid crisis in our country. While they’re just one piece of the puzzle, critical preventive measures like these can help save lives in communities across our state. We encourage Iowans to find their nearest collection site and participate,” said the Senators.

To find an authorized collection site, contact the DEA Office of Diversion Control’s Registration Call Center at 800/822-9539 or visit http://takebackday.dea.gov and enter a city, county, state or zip code to find the location most convenient for you.

Locally, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office located at 935 Highway 69 in Forest City will take them. The Lake Mills Police Department located at 304 S. Mill Street in Lake Mills will be open to accept the prescriptions, and the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office located at 320 Dr. H Russ Street in Blue Earth will also accept the old medications.