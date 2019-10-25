Forest City Student Kleveland Wins an Honor Award

As part of a program to recognize the work that the Forest City Community High School students put into their scholastic studies, teachers and administrators have developed various monthly awards to honor them. One of those students is Meggie Kleveland.

Students receive these awards not only as a means of honoring hard work but also as a means of encouragement.

Kleveland has been involved in band and currently serves as a Drum Major for the Forest City Marching Band. She has been in Speech and Drama and her competition pieces have been featured and performed by her on the mid-day request show on KIOW.

Kleveland recognizes that the awards are not just for the so-called “cream of the crop” at Forest City High School, which makes winning an award in each of her four years at the school, that much more special.

In winning the awards, and in her day to day studies, Kleveland has aspired to be better and to be a leader. She drew this inspiration in her freshman year at Forest City High School.

Kleveland will also be one of the tap dancers and characters in the upcoming performance of Singing in the Rain at Forest City High School.