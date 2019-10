Qualifying meets for state cross country were held across the state last night, below you can find the area runners who will head to Fort Dodge.

Forest City

Joey Hovinga 17:48

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Boys – Jake Hejilk 17:40

Girls – Abby Christians 20:40

Lake Mills

Carson Rygh – 18:10

Central Springs

Bryce McDonough 17:52

Newman Catholic

Chloe Nelson – 21:27