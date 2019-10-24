Sanger Fundraiser to Establish a Legacy Fund

A freewill donation fundraiser will be held for Bob and Linda Sanger of Britt on Saturday. Bob Sanger is the long-time head football coach at West Hancock High School having started the program. He and Linda have supported the Britt, Kanawha, and West Hancock communities for more than 50 years. Bob and Linda’s son Rick says his parents have encountered a number of health issues.

Rick says a number of events have been planned in Britt on Saturday.

The Bob and Linda Legacy Fund has been established to accept donations that will be used to help fund causes that Bob and Linda are passionate about.

Questions can be directed to Erin Brown by calling (515) 851-2995 or emailing brownerin@live.com.