Forest City Secures Yard Waste Site

Forest City officials have become concerned about the usage of the Forest City tree and brush dump site by individuals who live outside the city limits. Reports have come before members of the council and other city officials that people who are not residents have been seen dumping their yard waste, brush, and tree limbs at the site.

The Forest City Council met on Monday night in regular session. Mayor Byron Ruiter led the discussion at the meeting and covered the new ordinance regarding the new policy. Ruiter outlined what some of the changes were.

The city council took action on Monday night by approving a new ordinance that limits who can dispose of yard waste, brush, and tree limbs. The council waived parliamentary procedures by going through all three readings in the same meeting and passed the ordinance.