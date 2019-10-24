Edith Anne (Schulte) McClure, formerly of Klemme, passed away on October 22nd, 2019 at the Waterford Assisted Living Center in Ames, Iowa where she had been residing since April of 2018.

Funeral services for Edith McClure will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, October 25th at Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, October 24th at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Klemme Methodist Church, or to the Klemme Public Library.

Edith was born on a farm near Alexander Iowa on December 1st, 1933 to John Schulte and Miriam (Packard) Schulte. Edith was the oldest of four girls.

She graduated from Alexander High School in 1951 and trained at the Iowa Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing for three years, graduating in 1954 as a registered nurse.

Edith was married to Robert R. McClure on September 19, 1954. They moved to the Klemme area that year and began farming. Edith also worked at the Belmond Community Hospital.

She volunteered with the Klemme Methodist Church, the Girl Scouts, and Klemme School Music Mothers and other school activities. Edith also enjoyed reading, traveling, and attending concerts and events.

She is survived by her sisters Sharon Anderson, Jeanine Hettinga, and Suzanne (Rock) Bridges. She is also survived by daughters Peggy McClure, Nancy Narigon, Jane McClure, Mary (Robert) Benda, and Susan McClure. Also grandchildren Lauren (Jess) Lorentzen, Charlotte (Brian) Respeliers, Henry (Abby) Narigon, Nellie (Andreas) Hanson, Amelia (Stuart Frazier) Narigon, Lizzy Narigon, John Moudy, and Todd Moudy (Sarah Yoshi Anderson). And great-grandchildren Soli and Marlowe Karagianis and Blaire and Louise Respeliers; Cedric Lorentzen; Alma, Wilfred and Eleanor Hansen; James Narigon.