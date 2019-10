This week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a junior at Garner Hayfield Ventura High School. Abby Christians won the Top of Iowa full conference cross country meet, in a time of 19:53, almost a full minute ago of the second-place finisher. That first-place finish helped GHV finish 8th as a team. Congrulations to Abby Christians this week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week.”