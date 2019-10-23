IGHSAU Regional Volleyball Bracket Update 1A/2A

*All games start at 7:00 pm

Class 1A

Region 5 (local/TIC teams only) – Quarterfinals 10/28

North Iowa @ Bishop Garrigan – On KIOW – delayed until after Lake Mills vs North Union

(Winner gets the winner of AGWSR @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck)

Saint Ansgar @ North Butler

(Winner gets the winner of Janesville vs Clarksville)

Class 2A

Region 2 (Local/TIC teams only) – Quarterfinals 10/28

Central Springs @ Osage

(Winner gets the winner of Lake Mills vs North Union)

Lake Mills vs North Union – On KIOW

(Winner gets the winner of Osage vs Central Springs)

Belmond-Klemme @ Emmetsburg – On KHAM

(Winner gets the winner of Alta-Aurilia vs PAC)