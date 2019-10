Shirley Mae Petersen, 90, of Fort Collins, formerly of Forest City died Monday October 21, 2019 at Columbine West Care Center.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday October 26, 2019 at the Forest City United Methodist Church with Pastor Les Green officiating.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685

www.cataldoschottfh.com