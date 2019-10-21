Elsie M. Bruns, 88, of Britt, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Olena Mound Cemetery in Buffalo Center.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday, October 23rd at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Britt VFW or Winnebago County 4-H Programs.

Elsie Mae Bruns, the daughter of Albert and Anna (Radohl) Knutson, was born February 24, 1931 on a farm northeast of Buffalo Center. She graduated from Buffalo Center High School in 1949. On October 11, 1952 she was married to Kenneth Bruns in Buffalo Center. They lived in El Paso, TX and San Francisco for a time while Kenneth served his country in the U.S. Army. Elsie then returned to Buffalo Center living with relatives until Kenneth was honorably discharged from the Army. They lived on Elsie’s parents’ farm near Buffalo Center before moving to a farm seven miles north of Thompson in 1959. Elsie was employed at Fleetguard, Winnebago Industries and a fiberglass business in Buffalo Center. After Kenneth passed away in 1998, she continued to live on the farm until moving to Britt in 2009. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and being a 4-H leader for many years.

She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Britt and past member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kiester, MN. Elsie also belonged to the American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.

Elsie is survived by her children, Sheri (Tom)Dankert of Austin, MN and Marcus (Jolene) Bruns of Britt; seven grandchildren, Mike Frelund, Tom Frelund, Erin Eggum, Jackson Dankert, Bennett Bruns, Carlee Bruns and Carson Bruns; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; daughter, Renee Frelund; and siblings, Donald Knutson, Iris Knutson and Marie Honken.