Fall Festival is Sunday in Thompson

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach along with many area businesses are sponsoring the annual Family Fall Festival Sunday from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at the Winnebago County Fairgrounds in Thompson. County Youth Coordinator Kaitlyn Fell said there will be activities for the entire family.

Program Coordinator Ashley Throne stated that children are welcome to show up in costume.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Winnebago County Extension Office in Thompson at (641) 584-2261.