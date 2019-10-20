Autumn Animals Program Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a fun kids’ program entitled Autumn Animals, Wednesday evening, November 6th at the Thorpe Park shelter house. The program will begin at 6:30 pm and last 45 minutes.

During the program, kids and adults will learn about what animals do in the fall and how they get ready for winter. Animals discussed will include birds, squirrels, raccoons, muskrats, and other animals. There will even be some hands-on items, such as furs and mounts, for everyone to enjoy. there will be activity sheets for the kids to take home with them. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

Since it will be November, everyone should be sure to dress for the weather. Those with questions or need directions should call (641) 565-3390.