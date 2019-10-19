Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Shoreline Fishing is Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 50 degrees. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye from Ice House Point and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters, crawlers or plastics on a jig head. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom from the East Shore near the outlet off the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Good: Catch perch from shore along Ice House Point and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are having most luck fishing from the fish house and near the inlet bridge. Fish are 6-11 inches. Use a small piece of crawler or power bait on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures and topwater lures along the edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along vegetation edges and structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with a minnow or crawler.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are around 50 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try fishing next to shore with twisters or live bait. Fish range from 11 up to mid-20 inches long. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or small power bait.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits, live bait and twisters near shore on the east shore, north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore and along docks; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or power bait fished under a bobber.

Water temperatures in most of the district water bodies are around 50 degrees. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Best bite is early morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait and crawlers fished on the bottom from the windswept shore and areas where water is entering the lake.

Crystal Lake

Due to weather delays, the boat ramp remains closed. The ramp is expected to re-open next week. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass from shore.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow or piece of crawler along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.



NORTHEAST

Decorah District Streams

All streams are stocked weather and stream conditions permitting in October, but locations are unannounced. Hunting seasons are open in Iowa; wear bright orange and be visible to hunters. Brown Trout – Good: Try terrestrial insect flies such as grasshoppers or crickets; also try crayfish patterns. Rainbow Trout – Good: Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action. A worm fished under a bobber in slow water works well. Try a spinner in eddies and around structure. Brook Trout – Good: Good caddis fly hatches on sunny warm days. With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures.

Lake Hendricks

Restroom facilities are closed for the season. New construction will be completed by spring 2020. Fish activity is improving with cooler weather. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended over rock humps or other structure. Use a spinner or a minnow under a bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use a small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm with a slow retrieve for best luck.

Lake Meyer

Angler courtesy docks have been pulled for the winter. Few anglers have been out. Water clarity is excellent. Bluegill – Good: Use small jig tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Black Crappie – Good: Try a spinner bait around logs and rocky structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with twister tails or crankbaits; fish move slower with cooler water.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the low to mid-50’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a spinner bait around rocky structure or woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant weather forecast for this weekend. Chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures in the 60’s for highs to 40’s for lows. Water clarity is good on area streams. Fish action is picking up with cooler temperatures. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are doing good to excellent on crappie and bluegill in Casey Lake. Bluegill – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

A few reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Some reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or jigs tipped with a minnow; water temperatures are in the low 50’s.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports on the Wapsipinicon River.

Interior river water levels are falling. There have been reports of walleye being caught. There are no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County; anglers aren’t getting out with the recent wet and cold weather. Trout streams vary in condition with the recent rainfall; call ahead to check stream conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level 13.5 feet at Lansing and is expected to gradually fall this week. Water temperature is 50 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Try a minnow fished in the fallen trees and side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville has fallen to 13 feet and is expected to to gradually fall. Water temperature is 52 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good :Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is 14.5 feet and is expected to gradually fall. The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed. Guttenberg south marina ramp is closed due to high water. Water temperature is 47 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are jigging with minnows below the Lock and Dams with some success. Yellow Perch – Good: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels are slowly receding this week. Most ramps remain under water. Water clarity has improved. Fish are feeding as they prepare for winter. Fish backwater lakes with little to no current. Water temperature is in the upper 40’s to 50’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is 15.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17.6 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise over the next week. The water temperature is 53 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Walleye – No Report: High water is making it tough on walleye anglers. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 16.1 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is falling. The water temperature is 53 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. The Bellevue City Ramp is open, but the DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and the ramps at Sabula, Pleasant Creek and Bulgers Hollow are all flooded. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 16.4 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.9 feet at Camanche and 11.4 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to recede over the next week. Lots of debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 17.3 feet at Rock Island. This is moderate flood level. River levels at Rock Island will recede over the next week. The water temperature is 54 degrees. The water clarity is poor.

The most recent flooding has caused havoc to recently repaired parks and boat ramps. Flood stage levels range from minor to moderate throughout the district. Most boat ramps are flooded. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 17.37 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 17.92 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with muddy water conditions. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. There is water over the Marquette St ramp. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 17.23 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 18.56 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 18.18 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 17.02 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp is flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.83 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 18.31 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.75 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

River stages are still above flood stage. River stages have crested and are starting to slowly fall. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 52 degrees. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be Oct. 26th at 10 a.m.; 1000 trout will be released with 100 tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Saturday, Oct. 26th is a good day to go trout fishing.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa is finally back to bank full level and continues to slowly drop.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. The weather has been keeping angler numbers down. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are waiting for the weather to settle down before moving in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills remain out in deeper water down about 10 to 12 feet. At the lower end of the lake, drift troll from out from the beach down to the dam out along the flooded timber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try around the mounds near the upper end of the lake where there is some deep rock on the sides.

Lake Darling

Water clarity is 24-inches+, despite the wind. The water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Angler numbers have been down due to the strong west winds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: They should be moving in along the rip-rap where the wind is blowing in. Bluegill – Fair: The bigger bluegills are still out in the deeper water, but if the weather calms down look for them to move in shallow. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are still out in 10 to 12 feet of water; they should be ready to move in shallow if the wind lays down.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is dropping. Only a few anglers having been out in the waves; it’s too windy. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Dropping water temperatures should get more bass in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Fair: They should be ready to move in shallow once the wind dies down.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River dropped the last couple of days, but remains above 1/2 bank full.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release will be Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon; 1000 trout will be released with 200 tagged for prizes.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 687.7 feet. The lake will slowly fall. Channel Catfish – Slow: Slow troll or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Trolling the main lake has been best. A few fish are being caught from the jetties. Early and late in the day is best.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the mid-50’s. Any sized motor may be used at no wake speed (5 mph). The fish cleaning station by the primitive campground is closed for the season, but the floating station at the main ramp is still available. Walleye – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over brush piles or laydowns. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown rock or look for surface activity at sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. White Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and submerged cedar trees. Black Crappie – Slow: Try minnows fished under a bobber or on a small twister tail jig.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 908.84 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Some docks have been pulled out for the season and some campgrounds are closed. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished along the shorelines or any place with some water flowing into the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure; sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also vertically jigging over rock piles with some success. Walleye – Slow: Troll baits that imitate gizzard shad or bottom bouncers with a nightcrawler over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits fished along the shorelines or around the submerged structures.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Cast 1/16 or 1/8 ounce jigs tipped with chartreuse twister tails off the rock jetties. The bite is better on sunny days.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch wipers below the Saylorville dam below the downtown dams and where small streams join the river. Cast jigs tipped with live shiners or white plastics.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The water level at Lake Anita will be kept 3.5 feet down for construction of the new seawall. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the south side of the lake. Manawa water level is high at this time. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad raps on the south shoreline.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has refilled with local heavy rains.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway has a good catfish population. The lake will provide good fall crappie fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught in the upper end of the lake on shrimp.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality-sized fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has been very good along vegetation edges. Fish are 12 to 14 inches long.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is down 8 feet and will be maintained at this level in October; then the gate will be closed and the lake will be allowed to refill.

For more information, contact the S.W. District Office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished near cedar tree brush piles or shallow bays. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 12 inches with minnows fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches using minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegills up to 8.5 inches with nightcrawlers fished along creek channels and shallow bays.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes. Bluegill – Slow: Catch Bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with minnows fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the 50’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.