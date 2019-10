Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 25 years of serving the community with a celebration beginning at 11 am and continuing until 1 pm on Saturday. The public is invited to participate in the free event. The celebration will take place at the Habitat facility located at 517 First Street NW.

The free activities include a bounce house, crafts, free food, and balloon animals.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore is offering a 25% off storewide sale beginning Saturday and continuing for seven days.