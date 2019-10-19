Ghouls Day Out is Saturday in downtown Lake Mills. The event will be from 10 am to 6 pm. Stores in the downtown area will be offering specials and discounts on merchandise. Customers are encouraged to visit the Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation Office located at 203 N 1st Avenue West in Lake Mills.

Customers who visit the office will receive a stamp card which they can take around to various participating businesses. They will receive a stamp from each business and the more that the customers collect, the more chances they will have to win a prize. The drawing for the prizes will take place at 8 pm at the Chamber Office.