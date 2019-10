Waldorf University in Forest City is holding its Homecoming festivities this week on campus. Director of Alumni Relations Hannah Earll says the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is being held Friday evening at 5:30 pm.

Earll stated that the Homecoming 5K Run/Walk begins Saturday morning at 7:30 am.

Tailgaiting for the football game begins at 9:30 am.

For a complete schedule of all Waldorf Homecoming activities, go to waldorf.edu/homecoming.