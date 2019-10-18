TIC East Dominates, Full Boys TIC Cross Country Results

TIC Cross Country Conference Meet Results – Boys
Team Results – Boys
- West Fork
- Newman Catholic
- St. Ansgar
- Central Springs
- Eagle Grove
- Forest City
- North Butler
- GHV
- Osage
- Bishop Garrigan
- Lake Mills
- Nashua-Plainfield
- Belmond-Klemme
- West Hancock
- North Iowa
Top 10 – Boys
- Riley Witt St. Ansgar
- Jon Koester Eagle Grove
- Josh Reiter West Fork
- Bryce McDonough Central Springs
- Seth Hershey St. Ansgar
- Caleb Sledd Osage
- Jakob Washington West Fork
- Braden Petree Newman Catholic
- Ren Heimer West Fork
- Cayden Kelley Central Springs
Coverage Area Teams
GHV
11th Jake Hejlik
21st Kris Hammitt
44th Aiden Richardson
50th Blake Lynch
59th Caleb Renner
61st Brandon Englin
64th Sam Childress
Forest City
17th Joey Hovinga
20th Caleb Buffington
26th Ryan Korthals
29th Alex Mata
42nd Zach Welton
45th Ethan Johnson
56th Elijah Weaver
Lake Mills
23rd Caleb Albert
48th Ashten Love
51st Aidan Johanson
72nd Parker Rogstad
88th Hayden Brua
92nd Alex Solomonson
101st Reese Wilhelm
Belmond-Klemme
53rd Neison Garay
54th Isaac Swenson
66th Caden Sifert
69th Jose Andrade
78th Logan Coady
81st Cohen Sifert
87th Cooper Sifert
West Hancock
52nd Collin Ford
79th Nate Moore
82nd Cooper Eded
83rd Ty Piper
89th Riley Hanson
97th Chance Eden
98th Tyler Ford
North Iowa
62nd Brock Jensen
84th Andrew Beenken
96th Gage Lawson
100th Austin Kelso
102nd Brody Bennett