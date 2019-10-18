TIC East Dominates, Full Boys TIC Cross Country Results

October 18, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

TIC Cross Country Conference Meet Results – Boys

Team Results – Boys 

  1. West Fork
  2. Newman Catholic
  3. St. Ansgar
  4. Central Springs
  5. Eagle Grove
  6. Forest City
  7. North Butler
  8. GHV
  9. Osage
  10. Bishop Garrigan
  11. Lake Mills
  12. Nashua-Plainfield
  13. Belmond-Klemme
  14. West Hancock
  15. North Iowa

Top 10 – Boys 

  1. Riley Witt St. Ansgar
  2. Jon Koester Eagle Grove
  3. Josh Reiter West Fork
  4. Bryce McDonough Central Springs
  5. Seth Hershey St. Ansgar
  6. Caleb Sledd Osage
  7. Jakob Washington West Fork
  8. Braden Petree Newman Catholic
  9. Ren Heimer West Fork
  10. Cayden Kelley Central Springs

Coverage Area Teams

GHV

11th Jake Hejlik

21st Kris Hammitt

44th Aiden Richardson

50th Blake Lynch

59th Caleb Renner

61st Brandon Englin

64th Sam Childress

Forest City 

17th Joey Hovinga

20th Caleb Buffington

26th Ryan Korthals

29th Alex Mata

42nd Zach Welton

45th Ethan Johnson

56th Elijah Weaver

Lake Mills 

23rd Caleb Albert

48th Ashten Love

51st Aidan Johanson

72nd Parker Rogstad

88th Hayden Brua

92nd Alex Solomonson

101st Reese Wilhelm

Belmond-Klemme 

53rd Neison Garay

54th Isaac Swenson

66th Caden Sifert

69th Jose Andrade

78th Logan Coady

81st Cohen Sifert

87th Cooper Sifert

West Hancock 

52nd Collin Ford

79th Nate Moore

82nd Cooper Eded

83rd Ty Piper

89th Riley Hanson

97th Chance Eden

98th Tyler Ford

North Iowa 

62nd Brock Jensen

84th Andrew Beenken

96th Gage Lawson

100th Austin Kelso

102nd Brody Bennett

 