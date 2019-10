This week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a junior at Lake Mills High School. Kylie Greenfield helped lead the Bulldogs to their 16th conference championship in 17 years with a 3-0 victory over Forest City. In the win, Greenfield had 17 kills, went 8-8 serving, and had 14 digs. Congratulations to Lake Mills senior, Kylie Greenfield, this week’s MBT & KIOW “Prep of the Week”