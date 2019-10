Area Boy Scouts will be Scouting for Food in the communities of Forest City, Leland, Fertile, and Hanlontown on Saturday morning. They will be collecting food items for the Neighborhood Food Bank. Scoutmaster Jeff Haugen says this project has been ongoing for a number of years.

Randy Potts of the Neighborhood Food Bank appreciates the efforts of the Scouts and says the need is always great.

Scouts will be collecting food from 9 am until Noon on Saturday morning.