Ruth Edwards, 93, of Buffalo Center, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina, MN.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center with Reverend Nathaniel Hedin-Schmidt officiating. Burial will be held in Olena Mound Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Buffalo Center.

Oakcrest Funeral Services, Winter Chapel, Buffalo Center in charge of the arrangements.