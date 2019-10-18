Rivalry Saturday Schedule Released

Earlier this month we published an article about the West Hancock girls basketball team competing in this year’s version of “Rivlary Saturday” in Cedar Rapids. The event will experiment with a 35-second shot clock and women’s college basketball free-throw rules. The event will take place on Saturday, November 30th, at Kohawk Arena.

Yesterday, the schedule for the event was released and you can see that below. If you would like to read the shot-clock article with a comment from Coach Paul Sonius, click here.

9:15 am – Maquoketa Valley vs Sumner Fredericksburg

10:40 am – Iowa City West vs Gilbert

12:25 pm – MFL MarMac vs Waukon

2 pm Montezuma vs Each Buchanan

3:35 pm West Hancock vs West Branch

5:10 pm Cedar Falls vs Johnston

6:45 pm North Linn vs Van Buren

8:20 pm North Scott vs Cedar Rapids Xavier