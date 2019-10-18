JoAnna M. (Woodley) Kondora, 34, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 183 2nd Ave. East, Thompson, Iowa 50478 with Pastor Luke Evans of the Thompson United Methodist Church officiating.

Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

