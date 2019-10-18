GHV’s Christians a Champ, Full TIC Girls Cross Country Results

October 18, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

TIC Cross Country Conference Meet Results – Girls

Varsity Girls -Team Results 

  1. Newman Catholic
  2. Nashua-Plainfield
  3. Osage
  4. Eagle Grove
  5. Forest City
  6. St. Ansgar
  7. Westfork
  8. GHV
  9. West Hancock
  10. Central Springs
  11. North Union
  12. Belmond-Klemme
  13. North Butler

Varsity Girls – Top 10 

  1. Abby Christians GHV
  2. Lindsey Davidson Northwood
  3. Katelyn Johnston Osage
  4. Chloe Mattews Nashua-Plainfield
  5. Kacie Eisentragger West Fork
  6. Jennah Carpenter Nashua-Plainfield
  7. Olivia Schissel Newman Catholic
  8. Chole Nelson Newman Catholic
  9. Lilly Nelson Forest City
  10. Grace Gabriel Newman Catholic

Coverage Schools – Girls 

Forest City

8th Lily Nelson

13th Anna Lehmann

21st Emalee Warren

50th Alexis Nelson

53rd Lilly Holtan

57th Abby Wirtjes

62nd Hannah Lunning

GHV 

1st Abby Christians

42nd Lucy Schmidt

52nd Audrey Carrison

61st Rachel Bierle

71st Morgan Krein

78th Shelby Howke

West Hancock 

12th Rachel Leerar

39th MacKenzie Wood

55th Paige Kudej

60th Riley Hiscocks

66th Anahi Calles

74th Grace Rosin

75th Isabelle Rosin

Belmond-Klemme 

37th Mabelyn Aguilor

44th Shea Sopher

59th Piper Schlicting

64th Molly Hartwig

68th Dora Bobadilla

70th Val Torres

73rd Elizabeth Boots

Incomplete Teams:

Bishop Garrigan 

Lake Mills 

North Iowa 

Northwood-Kensett 

Rockford 

 

 

 