GHV’s Christians a Champ, Full TIC Girls Cross Country Results

TIC Cross Country Conference Meet Results – Girls
Varsity Girls -Team Results
- Newman Catholic
- Nashua-Plainfield
- Osage
- Eagle Grove
- Forest City
- St. Ansgar
- Westfork
- GHV
- West Hancock
- Central Springs
- North Union
- Belmond-Klemme
- North Butler
Varsity Girls – Top 10
- Abby Christians GHV
- Lindsey Davidson Northwood
- Katelyn Johnston Osage
- Chloe Mattews Nashua-Plainfield
- Kacie Eisentragger West Fork
- Jennah Carpenter Nashua-Plainfield
- Olivia Schissel Newman Catholic
- Chole Nelson Newman Catholic
- Lilly Nelson Forest City
- Grace Gabriel Newman Catholic
Coverage Schools – Girls
Forest City
8th Lily Nelson
13th Anna Lehmann
21st Emalee Warren
50th Alexis Nelson
53rd Lilly Holtan
57th Abby Wirtjes
62nd Hannah Lunning
GHV
1st Abby Christians
42nd Lucy Schmidt
52nd Audrey Carrison
61st Rachel Bierle
71st Morgan Krein
78th Shelby Howke
West Hancock
12th Rachel Leerar
39th MacKenzie Wood
55th Paige Kudej
60th Riley Hiscocks
66th Anahi Calles
74th Grace Rosin
75th Isabelle Rosin
Belmond-Klemme
37th Mabelyn Aguilor
44th Shea Sopher
59th Piper Schlicting
64th Molly Hartwig
68th Dora Bobadilla
70th Val Torres
73rd Elizabeth Boots
Incomplete Teams:
Bishop Garrigan
Lake Mills
North Iowa
Northwood-Kensett
Rockford