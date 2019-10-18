Eagle Grove Police Charge Hernandez With Attempted Murder

On 7/10/19, Eagle Grove Police and Ambulance responded to the area of 400 SE 2nd Street for a reported stabbing. The victim, Carl Burras, was discovered at the scene and was transported to Unity Point Hospital in Ft. Dodge.

On 10/14/19, the Eagle Grove Police Department issued an arrest warrant for David Hernandez, 30, of Webster City, IA. Hernandez has been charged with Attempt to Commit Murder and is currently in custody in the Hamilton County Jail. Hernandez is being held on a $500,000.00 bond. Booking photo requests can be made to the Hamilton County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Eagle Grove Police Department at 515-448-4793. The Wright County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting in this investigation.

As with all cases, Mr. Hernandez is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.